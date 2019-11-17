Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem, Live Streaming ATP Finals 2019: Watch Live tennis match online on SonyLIV

Image Source : AP Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem, Live Streaming ATP Finals 2019: Watch Live tennis match online

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem Live Streaming ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem on Saturday night dethroned defending champion Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-3 to reach the title match of the ATP Tour Finals 2019. Earlier in the contest, the Austrian had overcome both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, becoming the first player to do so in the tournament history to qualify for the semis. Thiem will be up against debutant Stefanos Tsitsipas who defeated the six-time champion Federer to reach the final, saving 11 out of 12 breakpoints in the match. Tsitsipas will now hope to become only the second player to win the title on his debut appearance after Grigor Dimitrov won in 2017. Well, he trails 2-4 against Thiem in the head-to-head rivalry.

Live Match Streaming, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem, ATP Finals 2019

When is Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem, ATP Finals 2019 match?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem will be played on November 17 (Sunday) at 11:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Where is Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem being played?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem is being played at the O2 Arena in London.

Where can you watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem Live online?

You can watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem live online on SonyLIV.

Where can you watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem Live TV Telecast?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem, ATP Finals 2019 match will not be aired on TV.