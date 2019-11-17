Purav Raja-Ramkumar Ramanathan wins Pune Challenger doubles title

Image Source : TWITTER - INDTENNISDAILY Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan clinched their second consecutive doubles title

India's Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan clinched their second consecutive doubles title by beating compatriots Arjun Kadhe and Saketh Myneni in straight sets in the final of the KPIT MSLTA Challenger event here on Sunday.

Raja and Ramanathan won 7-6(3) 6-3 to pocket USD 3100 and 80 ATP points, while Arjun and Saketh had to be content with USD 1800 and 48 ATP points.

In the men's singles, James Duckworth of Australia won his fourth Challenger title of the year as he defeated Jay Clarke of Britain in a three-setter in the final.

Second-seeded Duckworth won 4-6 6-4 6-4 over his fifth-seeded rival in a tight match that lasted 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Duckworth was richer by USD 7200 and 80 ATP points. The win in Pune will take Duckworth back in the top 100, cementing his place in the main draw of the Australian Open next year.

"I am thrilled to win the event, it has been a lot of handwork for me. I have been out of tennis since the later part of 2017 and have gone through five major operations. This is for my family who has supported me," said Duckworth who was earlier ranked as high as 82.

"I am glad to get back to the Top 100 as it guarantees entry into bigger events and also ensures that I am comfortable on finances."