Carlos Alcaraz opens up on his stellar win at US Open 2026, opens up on playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Carlos Alcaraz has made his way into the third round of the ongoing US Open 2026. The star Spaniard is widely revered as one of the best tennis players in the world, and coming back from injury, Alcaraz has picked up right where he left off. Registering a win against Safiullin in the first round and winning the second-round clash against Faria, Alcaraz has made his way into round three.

For the third round, Alcaraz will be taking on Wu Yibing from China, and the Spaniard will look to put in his best performance in hopes of making it through to the next round.

After the win, Alcaraz took centre stage and opened up about his performance in the game and talked about what went wrong for him in the first round of the tournament.

“The first set was a little bit about adjustment for me. I would say I was playing well. I had a great point, but I think I did everything in a rush, playing short points. But I had to do the complete opposite. I needed to play long rallies, be patient over the first two or three shots, and after that, go for the point. So, I just made that mistake in the first set, and after that, I realised what I had to do in the match, and everything went well,” Alcaraz told JioHotstar.

Alcaraz also talked about competing at the iconic venue

It is worth noting that, like always, the US Open is being played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, and Alcaraz was full of praise for the crowd in attendance and reflected on the atmosphere and the energy of the fans.

“It’s amazing for me, going up here on Arthur Ashe, in a night session, with people going crazy. I love the energy, I love the people. I’m just trying to make the match fun to watch, entertaining for them, and I just love it. I can’t wait to be back in the next round, feeling that warm again, and hopefully, people enjoyed it tonight,” Alcaraz said.

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