Thursday, January 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
Chunav Manch 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. Australian Open: Indian challenge ends as Bopanna knocked out in mixed-doubles quarterfinals

Australian Open: Indian challenge ends as Bopanna knocked out in mixed-doubles quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna's campaign at the Australian Open ended in the mixed-doubles quarterfinals.

PTI PTI
Melbourne Published on: January 30, 2020 14:12 IST
rohan bopanna, rohan bopanna australian open, australian open 2020, australian open
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Rohan Bopanna's campaign at the Australian Open ended in the mixed-doubles quarterfinals.

The Indian challenge at the Australian Open ended after Rohan Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok were knocked out in straight sets in the quarterfinal of the mixed doubles event here on Thursday.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair went down 0-6 2-6 to fifth seed Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova in a 47-minute encounter.

Bopanna and Kichenok struggled from the beginning and failed to hold their serve. The Croatian-Czech pair completely dominated the proceedings from the word go, easily taking the first set.

In the second set, Bopanna and Kichenok managed to hold their serve in the first game but were easily broken in the second and the seventh, meekly handing over a semifinal spot to Mektic and Borbara.

On Tuesday, veteran Leander Paes' last Australian Open outing came to an end after he and partner Jelena Ostapenko made a second round exit in the mixed doubles event.

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News