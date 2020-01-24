Australian Open: Divij Sharan exits in second round in men's doubles

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's Divij Sharan was knocked out in the second round in the men's doubles at Australian Open.

India's Divij Sharan on Friday got knocked out of the ongoing Australian Open after he lost his second-round men's doubles match with New Zealand partner Artem Sitak.

Sharan and Sitak lost 7-6 (6-2), 6-3 to Brazil's Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic of Croatia in a match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes. The duo had entered the second round after defeating Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday.

Earlier, Rohan Bopanna had also crashed out of the tournament in the first round after he, along with Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan, lost 1-6, 6-3, 3-6 to US' Bryan brothers, Bob and Mike.

On Thursday, Sania Mirza's campaign in the women's doubles had also come to a disappointing end after she was forced to retire mid-way during her first-round women's doubles match with Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine.

Mirza and Kichenok were trailing 0-1 in the second set against the Chinese pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu when the Indian was forced to retire due to a calf injury. The Indo-Ukranian pair had lost the first set 2-6.

Before that, Mirza had already pulled out of the mixed doubles event alongside Bopanna with the same injury.