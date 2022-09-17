EXCLUSIVE | From playing Squash at age of 7 to winning Asian Junior Championship, Yuvraj Wadhwani's story

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yuvraj Wadhwani

Yuvraj Wadhwani is the winner of the Asian Junior Squash Championships (U13) 2018, becoming the second Indian to lift the trophy. He has also clinched a bronze medal at the British Junior Open World Championships Birmingham BU13.​

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Yuvraj who ranks 4th in the Boys U17 category shared his experience, his journey in the sport and his future plans.

Let's talk about your Squash journey, you are just 16 years old, when did you start playing the game?

I was seven years old when I started playing Squash during the summer vacations for fun at the Khar Gymkhana.

What/ who inspired you to play squash professionally?

My father inspired me to take the sport and play it in the academy. He has always been my biggest fan and has always been there to push me.

Among the tournaments that you have played so far, which was the best one for you?

The biggest tournament that I won was the Asian junior Championship and for me, it is the best one followed by the British tournament at Birmingham where I won the bronze medal.

My Asian junior final was an India vs Pakistan match and there was a huge crowd. When I won the game, I dropped my racket and was shouting "come on" and jumped to the front wall.

Take us through your daily training regime

I generally have a morning session around 7 AM which is a light fitness session. After that, I practice on my own on the court.

After that, I have another session at 11 AM with the coach. And then in the evening around 6 PM, I go to the club and play matches with other players.

You are still in school, how do you balance your studies and practice?

This year it was very difficult to balance both as I have two board exams, one is in November- December and the other one in May. According to me, planning and time management are vital for balancing both.

Who is your favourite squash player?

My favourite squash player is Grégory Gaultier from France. I recently got to meet him at the World Junior Championships camp. I was grateful for the opportunity to play with him.

Five years down the line, where do you see yourself?

I see myself playing in the Commonwealth Games. There is also a strong chance that Squash will be included in the 2028 Olympics and it is my dream to participate in the tournament.

