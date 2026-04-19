WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Live streaming: When and where to watch The Show of Shows in India?

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WrestleMania night 2 sits on the horizon as The Show of Shows unfolds at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The opening night enthralled the fans with some fascinating face-offs between the WWE superstars. Championships changed hands in the women's division as new winners were crowned in the Women's World Championship, Women's Intercontinental Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against his master, Randy Orton, after being pushed to the brink. Liv Morgan won the Women's World Championship from Stephanie Vaquer after some help from her Judgement Day stablemates, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch reclaimed the Women's Intercontinental Championship after beating AJ Lee by pinfall. Brie Bella and Paige won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Paige returned and replaced the injured Nikki Bella.

WrestleMania Night 2 match card

The second night features some more fascinating clashes with Royal Rumble 2026 winner Roman Reigns challenging CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. Jade Cargill will put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley, while Trick Williams will challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship. The second night will also see Oba Femi run into the Beast incarnate Brock Lesnar.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the WWE United States Championship

Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio in a ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

WrestleMania 2026 Broadcast Details

When to watch WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2?

WWE WrestleMania night 2 will be hosted on Sunday, April 19 (Monday, April 20 as per IST).

At what time does the WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 begin?

The WWE WrestleMania 2026 Night 2 will begin at 3:30 AM IST.

Where is the WWE WrestleMania 2026 being held?

The WWE WrestleMania 2026 will be played in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Where can you watch the WWE WrestleMania 2026 on TV in India?

WWE WrestleMania 2026 won’t be broadcast live on TV in India.

Where can you watch the WWE WrestleMania 2026 online in India?

Indian fans can watch WWE WrestleMania 2026 live on Netflix.