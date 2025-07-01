Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, husband Somvir Rathee become parents to a baby boy in Delhi Engaged in 2018, Vinesh Phogat and Somvir Rathee announced their pregnancy in public in March earlier this year. Phogat retired from wrestling in August last year after the Paris Olympics heartbreak and since then, has joined politics for INC.

New Delhi:

Indian wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat has given birth to a baby boy as she and her husband, Somvir Rathee, welcomed their first child in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 1. The 30-year-old was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Monday and delivered the baby around 9 AM on Tuesday. The couple had made their pregnancy public in March earlier this year with a post on Instagram, captioning "Our love story continues with a new chapter."

Kumari Selja, General Secretary of the Congress party, congratulated Phogat on the birth of her first child. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Congress MLA Mrs. @Phogat_Vinesh ji from Julana on the birth of her son. I pray to God that the newborn brings joy and auspiciousness to the family and that both of you remain healthy and cheerful [translated from original post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi].