Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, husband Somvir Rathee become parents to a baby boy in Delhi

Indian wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat has given birth to a baby boy as she and her husband, Somvir Rathee, welcomed their first child in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 1. The 30-year-old was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Monday and delivered the baby around 9 AM on Tuesday. The couple had made their pregnancy public in March earlier this year with a post on Instagram, captioning "Our love story continues with a new chapter."
Kumari Selja, General Secretary of the Congress party, congratulated Phogat on the birth of her first child. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Congress MLA Mrs. @Phogat_Vinesh ji from Julana on the birth of her son. I pray to God that the newborn brings joy and auspiciousness to the family and that both of you remain healthy and cheerful [translated from original post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi].