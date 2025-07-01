Smriti Mandhana achieves career-best T20I rating after century vs England, jumps to 3rd place in ICC rankings India opener Smriti Mandhana smashed her maiden T20I century in the first of the five-match series against England. Her 112-run knock helped India beat England by a massive margin of 97 runs. With this performance, Mandhana has jumped to third place in the latest ICC rankings.

New Delhi:

India opener Smriti Mandhana has jumped to third place in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters in Women's cricket following her match-winning knock of 112 runs off 62 balls in the first T20I of the five-match series against England. She has also received the career-best rating of 771 points and is only three points behind the second-placed Hayley Matthews of the West Indies. The southpaw will be in action today in the second T20I against England and will play one more T20I before the next rankings update.

Mandhana has a chance to become the world no.1 batter in the shortest format with a brilliant show in the next two T20Is. The top-ranked Beth Mooney of Australia boasts of 794 rating points and there is every possibility of the Indian opener going past her in the next week's rankings update.

Shafali and Harleen also improve their rankings

Meanwhile, another opener, Shafali Verma, jumped a spot from 13th to 12th after donning the India jersey in the format for the first time since October 2024. She scored only 20 runs off 22 balls and looked rusty but her effort was enough to jump in the rankings.

Harleen Deol impressed many batting at number three as she scored 43 runs off 23 balls. Even she was making a comeback, having last played a T20I in July 2023, and was also dropped out of the rankings. However, in the first match after making her comeback, she has re-entered the rankings at the 86th position.

Lauren Bell jumps to 4th place

England fast bowler Lauren Bell returned with three wickets for just 27 runs in the previous game. She was the only shining light in the armour for the home team and jumped two places to fourth, going past Renuka Thakur and Sophie Ecclestone with 727 rating points. Bell also has a number one position in sight with Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal on top with 746 rating points.