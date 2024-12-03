Who is PV Sindhu's would-be husband Venkata Datta Sai? Know about tech executive who has managed an IPL team

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PV Sindhu.

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is set to marry Hyderabad-based tech executive Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur on December 22. The wedding festivities will start on December 20 with the marriage set to take place two days later. The two families will also host a reception on December 24.

"The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January," Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, told PTI.

The development comes a day after Sindhu won her first title in 2024. She clinched the Syed Modi International competition on Sunday. She has a busy schedule coming up next year and the wedding is scheduled as per it.

"So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important," her father further added.

All you need to know about Datta Sai

PV Sindhu's would-be husband, Venkata Datta Sai is a Hyderabad-based executive director at Posidex Technologies. He did a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. Datta Sai later pursued a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University.

He attained a Masters degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

Hardly anyone would know that Datta Sai has also managed IPL team Delhi Capitals. He has worked with JSW as a summer intern and as an in-house consultant. During his tenure, he also managed JSW-owned Delhi Capitals. Sharing his experience of working with the Capitals, Datta Sai wrote on his LinkedIn, "My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learnt a lot from both of these experience."

He worked with Sour Apple Asset Management as Managing Director from 2019 onwards while also serving Posidex as the Executive Director. "The loan that you get in 12 seconds or the credit card that you have thanks to the instant credit score matching? Just some of the most complex problems I solve using a proprietary entity resolution search engine. My solutions and products are deployed for critical operations at some of the biggest banks from HDFC to ICICI," he wrote in another post on LinkedIn.