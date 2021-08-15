Sunday, August 15, 2021
     
  WATCH: India's Tokyo Olympic heroes head out to celebrate 75th Independence Day with PM Narendra Modi

WATCH: India's Tokyo Olympic heroes head out to celebrate 75th Independence Day with PM Narendra Modi

Earlier on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind had hosted hosted a 'high tea' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre in New Delhi where the entire contingent was present. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 15, 2021 7:00 IST
Mirabai Chanu (left)
Image Source : @MEDIA_SAI

Mirabai Chanu (left)

India's heroes from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have headed towards the Red Fort to be part of the 75th celebration of Independence Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

India were represented by a strong 228-member contingent in the recently-concluded Tokyo Games where the nation recorded their best-ever medals tally with one gold, two silver and four bronze to finish 48th on the table. All the Olympians, support staff, and Sand SAI & sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path. 

SAI on Sunday shared a video where the Olympians are seen boarding the bus to head out to the Red Fort. 

Earlier on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind had hosted a 'high tea' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre in New Delhi where the entire contingent was present. 

During his interaction with the Olympians, the President said the country is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

He further added that their achievements have inspired youth to take part in sports.

The President said India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics was outstanding not only in terms of achievements but also in terms of potential.

"Most of the players are in the beginning of their sporting career. The spirit and skill with which all of them have performed in Tokyo, India would have an impressive presence in the world of sports in the times to come," he said.

