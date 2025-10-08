Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov revive fierce rivalry, take on each other after 30 years Indian Chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand is all set to take on Russia's Garry Kasparov in a revival of their rivalry. The two will lock horns after 30 years on October 8 at the Clutch Chess: The Legends tournament.

In brilliant news for chess fans, former world champions Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov are all set to lock horns once again, more than 30 years after their last battle against each other. The two will take on each other in the Clutch Chess: The Legends tournament in St Louis from Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The 12-game Chess 960 game will have prize money of Rs 1.27 crore and will be held at the St Louis Chess Club. It is worth noting that Anand and Kasparov took on each other in a Classical World Championship match in 1995 on the 107th floor of the World Trade Center in New York. 30 years after that game, the two legends of chess are set to lock horns once more.

It is interesting to note that the winner of the game will take home Rs 62 lakh, whereas the loser will receive a sum of Rs 44 lakh. After 12 games, if the clash ends in a tie, each player will receive Rs 53 lakh. Furthermore, there will be a bonus of Rs 21 lakh for the 12 games.

What happened the last time Viswanathan Anand took on Garry Kasparov

It is worth noting that Anand and Kasparov locked horns in a Classical World Championship match, and it was Kasparov who emerged victorious 30 years ago.

The Russian chess grandmaster dominated Anand in the clash, winning the 20-game contest 10.5-7.5, and the two will hope for another good game of chess many years after their last encounter.

Notably, Kasparov retired in 2004, and ever since his retirement, the Russian legend has only played in exhibitions or blitz events. On the other hand, Anand is semi-retired and is seen playing occasionally in higher events.

