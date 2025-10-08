'The moment has come': Jordi Alba set to retire after end of current season Spanish legend Jordi Alba recently came forward and announced that he would be retiring from professional football after the end of the current season. He expressed his gratitude towards his fans and showed the love that he has for the sport.

Miami:

A few weeks after Spain great Sergio Busquets announced that he would be retiring from professional football after the end of the current MLS (Major League Soccer) season, his compatriot and veteran full-back Jordi Alba seems to have followed in his footsteps and also announced his retirement from professional football after the end of the season.

Currently representing Inter Miami, Alba announced his decision to retire through an Instagram post where he thanked the fans and expressed his gratitude towards them. He also talked about what football means to him and reflected on his glorious career.

"The moment has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life. I've decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion of this season, I do so with complete conviction, peace and happiness. Because I feel I've walked this path with every ounce of passion I had and now it's the right time to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling,” Alba captioned his post.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez react to Alba’s announcement

It is worth noting that while Alba is playing for Inter Miami in the twilight of his career, he was an integral part of Barcelona’s squad in his prime. Winning six La Liga titles and a Champions League title as well.

After the announcement of his imminent retirement, Alba’s teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez took centre stage and reacted to the news. "Thanks to you, Jordi. I am going to miss you a lot. After many things together, it's going to feel strange to look to my left and not see you there,” Messi commented on Alba’s post.

"Brother, what to say. You're a crack, to enjoy what's left,” Luis Suarez commented. With his retirement, Alba will be leaving behind a legacy that very few full backs in history will have left, and there is no doubt that the veteran Spaniard retires as one of the biggest legends of the game.

