New Delhi:

Day 1 of the PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) 2025 came to an end, and it proved to be a fruitful day for the franchises. It is worth noting that more than 500 players will come under the hammer in the season 12 auction being held on May 31 and June 1.

Interestingly, the player pool consisted of players who were released by the teams after season 11 of the tournament, alongside many other names from domestic as well. It is well worth noting that the auction was categorised within four groups, i.e., A, B, C, and D.

The players in Category A had a base price of Rs. 30 lakh, Category B players had a base price of Rs. 20 lakh, Category C players had a base price of Rs. 13 lakh, whereas Category D players had a base price of Rs. 9 lakh.

On day 1 of the event, it was Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh who bagged the biggest bid in the auction on day 1. The category A all-rounder was roped in by Gujarat Titans for Rs. 2.23 crore, making him the most expensive player on the first day of the event.

Furthermore, Category A raider Devank Dalal was the second most expensive player on auction day 1, bagging a sum of Rs. 2.205 crore as he went to Bengal Warriorz.

It is interesting to note that a total of 26 players were sold on day 1 of the auction, whereas Sahil Gulia and Pardeep Narwal were the two players who went unsold. With Day 1 done, the franchises now gear up for Day 2 of the event as they look to rope in even more players on their side.

Top 5 most expensive players in PKL 2025 auction day 1

1. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh: Rs. 2.23 crore

2. Devank Dalal: Rs. 2.205 crore

3. Ashu Malik: Rs. 1.9 crore

4. Ankit Jaglan: Rs. 1.573 crore

5. Arjun Deshwal: Rs. 1.405 crore