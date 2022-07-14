Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to quarterfinals

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced into yet another quarterfinals match after registering fighting wins at the Singapore Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Thursday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu staved off a spirited challenge from Vietnam's world number 59 Thuy Linh Nguyen 19-21 21-19 21-18 in the women's singles competition to set up a clash with China's Han Yue.

Prannoy notched up his second win in three weeks over world number four and third seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 14-21 22-20 21-18. The contest lasted for an hour and nine minutes.

The 29-year-old Indian, who is looking to break his five-year-old title run, will face Japan's Kodai Naraoka next.

In other matches, a day after notching up a win over Kidambi Srikanth, Mithun Manjunath's run ended with a fighting 10-21 21-18 16-21 loss to Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

Ashmita Chaliha, who had defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, also couldn't proceed further in the tournament, losing 9-21 13-21 to Han Yue of China.

Saina Nehwal, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and the upcoming men's doubles pairing of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are also in the fray later in the day.

Earlier, the star badminton player Sindhu had lost to her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying, in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament and at Malaysia Open as well. HS Prannoy who last won his first individual title in the year 2017, lost in the singles semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters in three games to Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long.

