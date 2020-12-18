Friday, December 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Simranjit Kaur storms into final of boxing World Cup in Germany

Simranjit Kaur storms into final of boxing World Cup in Germany

The event features boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2020 20:22 IST
The Asian silver-winner prevailed 4-1 to assure herself of
Image Source : TWITTER/SIMRANJIT KAUR

The Asian silver-winner prevailed 4-1 to assure herself of a place in the summit bouts to be held on Saturday.

World championship bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg) stormed into the finals of boxing's Cologne World Cup in Germany, defeating Ukraine's Marianna Basanets on Friday.

The Asian silver-winner prevailed 4-1 to assure herself of a place in the summit bouts to be held on Saturday.

Related Stories

Earlier, two-time world medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) set up a clash against compatriot Manisha in the semifinals by beating Ukraine's Snizhana  Kholodkova 3-2. Manisha got a bye into the last-four stage. Asian Games bronze-winner Satish Kumar (+91kg) kicked off his campaign with an impressive 5-0 win over Moldova's Zavantin Alexel to make the last-four stage and be assured of at least a bronze.

Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) defeated Germany's Umar Bajwa 5-0 to also enter the semifinals. In two other 57kg bouts, Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki got the better of another local hope in Murat Yildirim, edging past 3-2, while Kavinder Singh Bisht defeated France's Samuel Kistohurry.

However, Asian silver-winner Ashish Kumar (75kg) lost 1-3 to the Netherlands' Max Van der Pas to bow out in the quarterfinal stage. Asian Games champion and world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) made the finals on Thursday by winning his semifinal clash.

The event features boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News