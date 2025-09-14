Satwik-Chirag end Hong Kong Open 2025 as runner-ups, face defeat against Chinese duo in final The Hong Kong Open 2025 ended in heartbreak for India's star duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after they faced a defeat in the summit clash of the tournament to China's Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

The Hong Kong Open 2025 ended in heartbreak for India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who took on China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the summit clash of the tournament. They did put up a good fight in the clash, but narrowly missed the title.

They did get off to a good start to the clash, winning the first game 21-19, but they slipped in the second game and lost it 14-21. Furthermore, they lost the third game 17-21 to the sixth-seeded Chinese duo in the final.

It is worth noting that the Hong Kong Open final appearance was Satwik-Chirag’s first final appearance in 16 months after they won the Thailand Open. The loss to Wei Keng and Wang Chang ends the duo’s perfect run in the Super 500 finals as well.

Notably, Satwik-Chirag had won all four Super 500 finals that they had played so far, and this loss was their first. Furthermore, they have also reached six semi-finals in 2025 so far and had a good chance against their opponents, considering they did beat them in the World Championships in Paris.

Lakshya Sen eyeing title against Li Shi Feng

Speaking of the men’s singles draw, India’s Lakshya Sen booked her berth in the Hong Kong Open final after defeating Chou Tien Chen in the semi-final. The star Indian shuttler registered a 23-21, 22-20 win in the semis to make his way into the summit clash.

It is worth noting that Sen will take on China’s second seed, Li Shi Feng, for a shot at the Hong Kong Open 2025 title. It could be quite the task for Sen to defeat Shi Feng in the summit clash. However, defeating third seed Tien Chen in the semis would have surely boosted his confidence going into the final.

