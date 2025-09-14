Harmanpreet Kaur enters elite list, becomes second Indian to play 150 women's ODIs Star India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur completed 150 women's ODI matches as India women took on Australia women in the first ODI of the three-game series ahead of the much awaited Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

Chandigarh:

India women locked horns with Australia women in the first ODI of their three-game series. The two sides face off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on September 14. With the lineups for the game announced, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history as she became the second India women’s cricketer to feature in 150 ODIs.

It is worth noting that Mithali Raj is the cricketer with the most ODI matches under her belt. The former cricketer played a total of 232 WODIs and sits at the top of the list. Overall, Harmanpreet Kaur became the 10th woman to feature in 150 WODIs and joins the likes of Jhulan Goswami, Ellyse Perry, and many more.

Furthermore, not only did Harmanpreet Kaur reach a significant milestone. Australia’s Megan Schutt also completed 100 WODIs, and she would be looking to put in her best performance against the Indian team.

Both India and Australia women kick off the ODI series in hopes of better preparing for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Hosted by India, the tournament begins on September 30, with some of the best sides in world cricket aiming to get their hands on the title.

Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on playing 150 WODIs

Ahead of the start of the game, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came forward and talked about how delighted she was to have featured in 150 WODIs. She opined that she wants to continue playing for many more years to come.

“It has been great for me, and I hope to continue for many more years. (On the pitch) It looks like a very good batting wicket, and that was the biggest reason we wanted to bat first. We are going in with four spinners, one pacer, and the rest are the batters,” Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss.

