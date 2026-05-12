Sakshi Malik backs Vinesh Phogat after WFI denied entry; urges PM Modi, Sports Minister to intervene

New Delhi:

Sakshi Malik has come out in support of Vinesh Phogat amid the wrestler’s ongoing dispute with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over her comeback to competitive wrestling. The Rio Olympic medallist criticised the federation after Vinesh was denied entry into the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda. The WFI cited retirement-related regulations and anti-doping procedures while declaring the wrestler ineligible to compete.

Vinesh had planned to participate in the 57kg category, which would have marked her first tournament since becoming a mother and reversing her retirement decision. Speaking about that, Sakshi questioned the federation’s handling of the situation and said women athletes should receive support after motherhood instead of facing additional barriers.

"I can give many examples where sports federations in other countries make rules easier for their athletes so that women there can continue to compete for the country and win medals even after becoming mothers. On the other hand, our federation brings in such rules just two days before so that Vinesh is unable to make a comeback," Sakshi said in a video on X on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the WFI has maintained that Vinesh cannot return to competition before June 26, 2026, referring to WADA Rule 5.6.1 regarding notice periods for retired athletes. Vinesh, however, shared a letter from the International Testing Agency dated July 3, 2025. The document reportedly confirmed that she would become eligible to return to competition on January 1, 2026.

The federation had also referred to a missed doping whereabouts filing from December 2025 in a show-cause notice issued to the wrestler. Vinesh later explained that the missed filing came during a period when she was managing the care of her newborn son while attending the Haryana Assembly winter session.

Vinesh should be given trials: Sakshi

Sakshi has urged the authorities to allow Vinesh to compete again and continue representing the country. She noted that the wrestler should be allowed to give trials and win medals for the country in the upcoming Asian Games.

"My humble request to the Honourable Prime Minister, the Honourable Sports Minister, and the Wrestling Federation is that Vinesh should be given trials, so that she too can win medals for the country, bring glory to the nation, and set an example that in our country as well, women can continue to play even after becoming mothers, can win medals, and can make the country proud,” Sakshi said.

Notably, the latest controversy comes against the backdrop of the wrestlers’ protest movement that began in 2023, when Vinesh, Sakshee and Bajrang Punia led demonstrations against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar.

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