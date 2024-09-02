Saina Nehwal reveals arthritis battle, claims she is mulling about retirement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Saina Nehwal.

Indian star shuttler Saina Nehwal has revealed that she is battling with arthritis and will need to decide about her future by the end of the year. Nehwal, who won a bronze for India at the 2012 London Olympics, was last seen Singapore Open more than a year ago when she was knocked out in the first round.

Nehwal highlighted she is in the final phase of her career. "The knee is not very good. I have arthritis. My cartilage has gone to a bad state. It is very difficult to push for eight-nine hours," Nehwal told shooting great Gagan Narang in a podcast 'House of Glory'.

"How will you challenge the best players in the world in such a state? I think I will have to accept it somewhere. Because two hours of training is not good enough to play with the highest level of players and get the desired results," she added.

The shuttler revealed that she is thinking about retirement, knowing that her career has to end someday. "I am also thinking about it (retirement). It will be sad because it is like a job that a normal person does. Obviously, a sportsperson's career is always a short one. I started at the age of 9. I will be 35 next year," she said.

"I have also had a long career and I am very proud of that. I have broken my body to a great extent. I am happy with what I have done and given it all. (I) will assess how I feel by the end of this year," she added.

Nehwal said that competing at the Olympics was her childhood dream. "Competing at the Olympics is a childhood dream for all. You prepare to reach that level for years. Hence, at times, when you realise you will not be able to make it, it hurts a lot.

"Because it is not like you do not want to play, but your body is telling that you are not doing well and you have injuries. But I have done a lot of hard work. I competed in three Olympics. I gave my 100 per cent in all of them. I can take pride in that and be happy about it," the ace shuttler said.