October 11, 2020: When numbers couldn't separate the greats across sports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The date saw a number of records -- or rather record-equaling achievements across three sports - Tennis, F1 and NBA.

October 11, 2020 was quite a day for the sporting world. After a pandemic-induced break which left the fans desperate for the return of action, the date saw two finals - one in the Grand Slam and the other in the NBA, taking place. It was also the day when Lewis Hamilton won the Eifel GP in Germany. Elsewhere, the Indian Premier League action keeps the fan engaged every day, and Sunday saw two games taking place in the tournament.

Finally, the fans are spoilt for choices again - one of the few constants from the pre COVID-19 times.

The date, however, also saw a plethora of records -- or shall we say, record-equalling achievements across three sports - Tennis, F1 and NBA.

The French Open final was contested between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic yesterday, and Nadal, staying true to his reputation at the Roland Garros, wrapped up the game in straight sets.

Nadal defeated Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5.

It was his 20th Grand Slam title -- and with this, he equalled Roger Federer's record for most Grand Slam wins in men's singles. Of Nadal's 20 titles, 13 came at French Open, which is also a record.

In Formula One, Lewis Hamilton secured his 91st race win when he secured the podium finish in Eifel Grand Prix in Germany. With the win, he equalled F1 great Michael Schumacher, who held the record for most race victories until this point.

Hamilton is highly likely to break Schumacher's record this season and also equal the former German driver for most championships (7).

Later in the night, the NBA Finals also saw another record-equalling display by the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers won their 17th NBA title, hence equalling Boston Celtics for most championships.

The Lakers defeated Miami Heats 103-88 in Game 6 to win the title.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage