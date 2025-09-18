PV Sindhu vs An Se Young: Head to Head record ahead of China Master quarterfinal clash PV Sindhu vs An Se Young: India's star shuttler PV Sindhu is set to face the Paris Olympics Champion An se Young of South Korea in the quarterfinal of ongoing China Masters. The two star shuttlers have faced each other five times before. Here's their head to head record.

Shenzhen:

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu seems to have finally found form as she has stormed into the quarterfinal of the ongoing China Masters. She stunned the sixth seeded Pornpawee Chochuwong in the previous round in straight sets 21-15, 21-15, showcasing her top skills in the clash. However, the challenge only grows manifold for her as she faces Paris Olympics champion and the top seeded An se Young of South Korea in the quarterfinal on Friday (September 19).

Notably, Sindhu and Young have faced each other five times so far and on all occasions, the South Korean has emerged victorious on all occasions. Sindhu has won only one set against her, in 2023, at the Badminton Asia Championships while the rest of the matches between them ended in just two sets.

The head to head record is entirely in favour of An Se Young against Sindhu but this is when the 30-year-old Indian veteran thrives. Sindhu has a great chance to upset Young who is expected to win the tournament but she will have to play out of her skin to make it to the semis.

PV Sindhu vs An Se Young Head to Head record

Winner Event Final Margin Year An Se Young All England Open 19-21, 11-21 2024 An Se Young Badminton Asia Championships 21-18, 5-21, 9-21 2023 An Se Young Korea Open 14-21, 17-21 2022 An Se Young World Tour Finals 16-21,12-21 2021 An Se Young Denmark Open 14-21, 17-21 2019

Satwik-Chirag duo storm into quarterfinals too

Meanwhile, India's Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have also made it to the quarterfinals of the China Open. They defeated the unseeded duo of Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin in straight sets 21-13, 21-12 and will now lock horns against Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan in the round of 8.

