Saim Ayub equals Samson, Pakistan's unwanted record after being dismissed for third straight duck in Asia Cup Saim Ayub may be doing the job with the ball for Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup by taking crucial wickets; however, he is failing at his primary skill - batting. Ayub recorded his third duck of the tournament in as many games and Pakistan will need their opener to fire.

Dubai:

Pakistan may have advanced to the Super Fours in the ongoing Asia Cup, but they have a big issue to sort out before that - batting. In the last two games they have played, Pakistan were in danger of getting folded cheaply against India at 111/9 and similarly were reduced to 110/7 against the UAE, before being lifted to scores of 127 and 146 respectively, by Shaheen Afridi's late cameos on both occasions.

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, captain Salman Agha and Hassan Nawaz, all of them need to pull their socks up as their returns in the tournament so far have been poor. The less said about the left-handed opener, Ayub, the better. Ayub is yet to get off the mark in the tournament, having scored ducks in the first three matches. Ayub has now scored five ducks in 2025, the joint-second highest by a player from a full-member nation in a calendar year.

India's Sanju Samson was also dismissed for five ducks in T20Is last year, while Pakistan's Hassan Nawaz has also been unable to open his account in 2025 for the same number of times. Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava is at the top of the list with six ducks last year, among full-member nations.

Most ducks for a player in T20Is in a calendar year (full-member nations)

6 - Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe) - 2024

5 - Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) - 2024

5 - Sanju Samson (India) - 2024

5 - Saim Ayub (Pakistan) - 2025

5 - Hassan Nawaz (Pakistan) - 2025

Most consecutive ducks for Pakistan in T20Is

4 - Abdullah Shafique (Dec 2020-Mar 2023)

3 - Mohammad Hafeez (Feb 2012-June 2012)

3 - Saim Ayub (Sept 2025)