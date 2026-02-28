PV Sindhu, on her way to All England Open, stranded at Dubai airport amid tensions in Gulf

Dubai:

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is stuck at Dubai airport after operations were suspended following missile strikes by Israel and the US on Iran. She was on her way to Birmingham to participate in the prestigious All England Open, that is starting next week on Tuesday. Dubai airport was Sindhu's connecting point to Birmingham. She also posted a video on her Instagram story showing the chaos at the Dubai airport and wrote, "All flights suspended until further notice."

According to a report in the Indian Express, Sindu was scheduled to take an Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham, and is travelling with her personal team comprising a physio, Indonesian coach Irwansyah, and a strength and conditioning coach. She took to X to confirm that she is safe but stuck in Dubai.

"It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying. So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend.

"To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you, it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve. Airports are chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon. I’m sure the authorities are doing everything in their power, and like everyone here, we’re holding on to patience and hope.

"Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected," she wrote on X.

Meanwhile, India's star doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached Birmingham just in time for the All England Open. Chirag posted an update on his Instagram story, writing, "Safely landed in Birmingham before the USA struck Iran." He also confirmed in his next story that their flight for Birmingham took off just in time before the conflict between US-Israel and Iran started earlier today.

For the unversed, the All England Open is the second major of the badminton season and is set to get underway on March 3 at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham. As for Sindhu, she is scheduled to face Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the first round and now faces race against time to reach in time for the competition.

Indian passengers stranded in the UAE

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the UAE also confirmed the development regarding the passengers being stranded at airports in the UAE. "The Embassy and Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities and airlines for taking care of the Indian passengers stranded at the airports in the UAE due to temporary and precautionary airspace closure. The UAE government and airline authorities have reassured full support," the Embassy wrote.