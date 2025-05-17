PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for breaching 90M mark in Doha Diamond League Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and congratulated India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra afterhe achieved a career high of 90.23M throw in the Doha Diamond League. Neeraj achieved the feat in his third throw.

New Delhi:

India’s star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Doha Diamond League. Competing against the likes of Anderson Peters, Julian Weber and many more accomplished athletes, Chopra nailed his third throw, breaching the 90m mark as he registered a 90.23m throw.

It is worth noting that this was Chopra’s career-best figures, and for his incredible achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate Neeraj for his accomplishment.

“A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud," PM Modi posted on X.