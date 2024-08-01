Thursday, August 01, 2024
     
Paris Olympics Day 6 Live Updates: Medals up for grabs in 20KM race walk; Swapnil Kusale in 50m 3P final

India has slipped down to the 39th spot on the medal tally and desperately needs more medals to advance towards the top. On the other hand, China is at the top of the medals tally, closely followed by France and Japan.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2024 10:45 IST
Swapnil Kusale.
Image Source : AP Swapnil Kusale.

After a riveting clash against the third seed Jonatan Christie, India's Lakshya Sen will be in action on Thursday (August 1) against his compatriot HS Prannoy in the round of 16. The winner of the fixture will advance to the quarterfinals. Both shuttlers are undefeated and the game is expected to be a mouthwatering contest.

To get access to exclusive player interviews and to keep a tab on the latest happenings in Paris, stay tuned to our YouTube channel

  • Aug 01, 2024 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Golf | Day 6

    Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will be in action in the men's individual round 1

  • Aug 01, 2024 10:02 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting | Day 6

    Swapnil Kusale in men's 50m rifle in 3 positions final (medal event)

  • Aug 01, 2024 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Race walk | Day 6

    1. Men's 20km race walk: Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akashdeep Singh and Vikash Singh (medal event)
    2. Women's 20 km race walk: Priyanka (medal event)
  • Aug 01, 2024 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton | Day 6

    1. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action in the men's doubles quarterfinal vs Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik
    2. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy in round of 16
    3. PV Sindhu vs HE Bing Jiao in round of 16
  • Aug 01, 2024 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Big day for India hockey fans

    India will be facing its toughest opponent today in the form of the defending champions Belgium. 

  • Aug 01, 2024 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics. Today is the sixth day of this ongoing mega event and it promises to be special for the Indian contingent as there are plenty of medals up for grabs. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.

