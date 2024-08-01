Follow us on Image Source : AP Swapnil Kusale.

Paris Olympics Day 6 Live Updates: Medals up for grabs in 20KM race walk; Swapnil Kusale in 50m 3P final

After a riveting clash against the third seed Jonatan Christie, India's Lakshya Sen will be in action on Thursday (August 1) against his compatriot HS Prannoy in the round of 16. The winner of the fixture will advance to the quarterfinals. Both shuttlers are undefeated and the game is expected to be a mouthwatering contest.

To get access to exclusive player interviews and to keep a tab on the latest happenings in Paris, stay tuned to our YouTube channel