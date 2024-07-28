Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manu Bhaker.

Paris Olympics Day 2 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker eyes Gold in 10 m pistol, India to compete in archery quarters, PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen to kick off campaign

After a disappointing day one at the Paris Olympics, India is looking to make a stronger comeback on day two. Ace shooter Manu Bahker has the opportunity to bring laurels to the nation as she will be competing in the women's 10 m pistol medal event. Manu displayed some outstanding form on day one and needs to bring her 'A' game to the table to clinch a medal.

On the other hand, India's premier female shuttler PV Sindhu will begin her campaign in the women's singles category with an opening game against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives.

