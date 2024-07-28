Sunday, July 28, 2024
     
  5. Paris Olympics Day 2 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker eyes Gold in 10 m pistol, India to compete in archery quarters
Live now

Paris Olympics Day 2 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker eyes Gold in 10 m pistol, India to compete in archery quarters

After an opening day of disappointment, all eyeballs will be on the trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari. Ankita, Bhajan and Deepika will be seen competing in the quarterfinal of the women's archery event.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2024 9:52 IST
Manu Bhaker.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manu Bhaker.

Paris Olympics Day 2 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker eyes Gold in 10 m pistol, India to compete in archery quarters, PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen to kick off campaign

After a disappointing day one at the Paris Olympics, India is looking to make a stronger comeback on day two. Ace shooter Manu Bahker has the opportunity to bring laurels to the nation as she will be competing in the women's 10 m pistol medal event. Manu displayed some outstanding form on day one and needs to bring her 'A' game to the table to clinch a medal.

On the other hand, India's premier female shuttler PV Sindhu will begin her campaign in the women's singles category with an opening game against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives.

