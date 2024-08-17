Olympics 2024: Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu receives bronze medal first awarded to Jordan Chiles

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ana Barbosu.

Olympics 2024: Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu on Friday received the bronze medal first awarded to USA's Jordan Chiles at the recently concluded Paris Olympic Games. The Romanian gymnast got the medal in her nation's capital Bucharest during a ceremony to mark the end to a controversy over a third-place finish in the floor exercise final at the Games.

"I did not expect the medal to be so heavy, but I would wear it day and night if this is what it takes to have it," Barbosu said after the ceremony. USA gymnast Chiles was first awarded the bronze medal after her coach Cecile Landi challenged the judges' score. Chiles, who seemingly finished 5th in the final, got awarded for the appeal and was pushed two places up to clinch the bronze.

However, Romania took the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), calling the USA's inquiry not in the allowed one-minute time window. The CAS gave a verdict in the Romanian's favour last week and ordered Chiles' medal to be relocated to the Romanian gymnast.

After being stripped of her medal, Chiles said she was devastated and heartbroken. "While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away," Chiles said in a statement on X a couple of days ago.

"I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful,” she said.

“I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country,” she added.

The USA gymnast wrote that she is now facing one of the toughest moments of her career. "I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career. Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others -- and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done.

"I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days. I am also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG and the USOPC (US Olympic and Paralympic Committee) for their unwavering support during this difficult time,” Chiles wrote