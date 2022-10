Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kamalpreet Kaur in action (file photo)

India's discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been banned for three years. She has been slammed the suspension for using a prohibited substance.

Kaur's best performance in the discus throw came when she finished sixth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old is the first Indian woman to breach the 65m in the discus throw. Kaur set a national record in the discus throw with an attempt of 65.06 m. She extended her record to 66.59m at the 2021 Indian Grand Prix-4.

