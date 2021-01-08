New edition of 4x4 extreme terrain Himalayan expedition announced

Image Source : WANDER BEYOND BOUNDARIES (WBB) The expedition will aim at increasing skill level of participants, and focus considerably on the journey ‘within’ component

Wander Beyond Boundaries (WBB) on Thursday announced their yet another edition of 4x4 extreme terrain winter expedition across the Himalayan roads.

The expedition, of 2200 kilometre drive, will begin from Greater Noida on January 14. The participants will be given a detailed orientation and training on the expedition before they leave with a crew of 22 members who will drive 6-8 hours each day through Chakrata, Chanshal Pass, Sungri, Kalpa, Shoja, Manali, Keylong, Killar, Kishtwar and eventually end the journey in Greater Noida on January 26.

While announcing the drive schedule Nidhi Tiwari, Founder WBB said “These drives ensure that people push boundaries both within themselves and the outside. The route is challenging, so is the weather; it calls for precision driving and though there are definitely limitations with respect to food & stay among ither things, that is what excites an adventure traveller, more so a 4x4 enthusiast, to explore these remote lands. This drive strings together forgotten roads in Kinnaur, Lahaul & Pangi valley”.

The expedition will aim at increasing skill level of participants, and focus considerably on the journey ‘within’ component with the belief that it would promote self-growth.

Colonel S Malik, SM, Retd, Co-Founder, WBB further continued “Our partners for this drive are carefully chosen to get the best of what humans have to offer to take on such terrain and the forces of nature. They not only have proven technology to support the driver but also the durability to withstand these extreme conditions”.

The expedition is powered by Mahindra Adventure, Terrain Fit, Yokohama & SCCI Golden Cruiser, wherein Ten (10) expedition ready Mahindra Scorpios will face up to extreme weather in the Himalayan Winter Expedition which promises to be a test for both man & machine.