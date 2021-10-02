Saturday, October 02, 2021
     
Neeraj Chopra resumes training under water in Maldives

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2021 18:44 IST
Neeraj Chopra
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NEERAJ____CHOPRA

File photo of Neeraj Chopra.

After winning the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra is now in a vacation mood. After a month of never-ending felecitation programmes that celebrated his success, the 23-year-old javelin star is now enjoying a much-deserved holiday in Maldives. 

Chopra earlier already announced that he won't compete anymore this season and will start training for the next season in 2022.

However, it seems the javelin thrower has already begun his training during the vacation and too in a unique manner.

The athlete took to Instagram to share a video of him practicing an imaginary javelin throw while enjoying scuba diving.

It's unclear if it's part of his training regime or Neeraj couldn't keep himself away from javelin under the water as well. However, if the posts caption is to be believe literally, then the Olympic champion is seen training for the first time since Tokyo triumph.

His caption read: "In the sky or on the ground or underwater, I am always thinking of only Javelin."

Chopra further wrote, "Training has started." 

AR Rahman's famous 'Vande Mataram' song could also be heard in the background of this video.

After winning India's first gold medal in track and field, Neeraj's schedule has become pact with no space for a breather. From TV commercials to shows, Neeraj is seen everywhere. Numerous felecitation ceremonies and interviews have now become a major part of the athlete's life.

