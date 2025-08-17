Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League 2025 final despite missing Silesia meeting Neeraj Chopra has assured his place in the Diamond League 2025 final after competing in two legs. Chopra is currently in third place in the standings and will be part of the Zurich final later in the month.

New Delhi:

Indian Javelin star Neeraj Chopra has ensured his spot in the Diamond League 2025 final in Zurich despite having missed the Silesia leg. Chopra, who has 15 points to his name in the league so far, will be among the six athletes who will be in Zurich for the winner-takes-all final.

Chopra pulled out of the Silesia Diamond League 2025 after featuring in two legs. It is not certain whether the former Olympic champion will be part of the Brussels leg of the tournament on August 22.

Chopra stands on third spot in Diamond League

Chopra is currently in third spot in the Diamond League standings, behind Keshorn Walcott (17) and Julian Weber (15). Chopra was last in action in the NC Classic on July 5 in Bengaluru, where he threw 86.18m to win the title at the event he himself hosted.

Neeraj, who has won the Diamond League in 2022, contested in two legs so far. He breached the coveted 90m mark in the Doha DL in May with a throw of 90.23m; however, he finished second behind Julian Weber. Chopra then won the Paris DL title with a throw of 88.16m in June.

Neeraj was last in action during the first edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic. Chopra won the top spot with a throw of 86.18 metres to win the competition. Julius Yego finished second with 84.51 meters. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage, who had the lead for a brief time, finished third with a throw of 84.34 metres.

The marquee event brought together world-class athletes from across the globe, including Germany’s Thomas Rohler, former world champion Julius Yego of Kenya, as well as Curtis Thompson (USA), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Pathirage (Sri Lanka), and Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland), among others.

It proved to be a challenging outing for all participants, with athletes forced to contend with a strong headwind. Many were seen wearing jackets after their attempts, a clear indication that the conditions in Bengaluru were far from comfortable.