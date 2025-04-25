Neeraj Chopra issues strong statement after receiving online hate over inviting Arshad Nadeem for NC Classic Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra's post condemning the Pahalgam terror attack was met with unnecessary hate and abuse on social media for inviting Arshad Nadeem to India for the NC Classic, a one-day javelin event in May in Bengaluru.

New Delhi:

Neeraj Chopra had his love for his country questioned amid a vile social media attack on the two-time Olympic medalist for his post condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw 28 Indian tourists getting killed on April 22. Chopra condemned the attack and mourned the loss of the tourists and their families, "Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Prayers for the victims and their families." However, Chopra was subjected to messages of absolute hate and abuse over inviting the Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem to India for the inaugural edition of the NC Classic in May.

Chopra last week, in a press conference, had mentioned that he had invited Nadeem for the one-day event, which will see the champions from around the world gather for the javelin event. In the wake of the terrorist attacks, the trolls went after Chopra, questioning his intent and patriotism and has issued a strong statement, calling out the extremism in opinions of the Indian users, who said whatever they wanted to while confirming that Nadeem will not be part of the NC Classic, set to take place at Bengaluru's Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium on May 24.

"I usually am a man of few words, but that doesn't mean I will not speak up against what I think is wrong. More so when it comes to questioning my love for our country, and the respect and honour of my family. There has been so much talk about my decision to invite Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, and most of it has been hate and abuse. They haven't even left my family out of it. The invitation I extended to Arshad was from one athlete to another - nothing more, nothing less. The aim of the NC Classic was to bring the best athletes to India and for our country to be the home of world-class sporting events. Invites had gone out to all athletes on Monday, two days before the terrorist attacks at Pahalgam. After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad's presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question. My country and its interests will always come first. To those that are going through the loss of their people, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Along with the entire nation, I am both hurt and angry at what has taken place. I am confident that our country's response will show our strength as a nation and justice will be served. I have carried my country with pride for so many years now, and so it hurts to see my integrity being questioned. It pains me that I have to explain myself to people who are targeting me and my family, with no good reason. We are simple people, please don't make us out to be anything else. There are so many false narratives that certain sections of the media have created around me, but just because I do not speak up, it doesn't make it true. I also find it difficult to understand how people switch opinions. When my mother – in her simplicity – had made an innocent comment a year ago, there was an outpouring of praise for her views. Today, the same people haven't held back from targeting her for that very same statement. I, meanwhile, will work even harder to ensure that the world remembers India and looks at it with envy and respect for all the right reasons. Jai Hind

NC Classic on Thursday confirmed the seven-man overseas roster with Nadeem's name not being included. Two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, Kenya's Julius Yego, Genki Dean of Japan, American javelin thrower Curtis Thompson, Luiz Mauricio Da Silva from Brazil, Germany's Thomas Rohler and Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka, an upcoming South Asian star were among the seven overseas athletes announced and set to be taking part in NC Classic while the Indian roster is yet to be announced.

Arshad Nadeem, meanwhile, confirmed that he will be in Korea for the Asian Athletics Championship and is scheduled to leave on May 22 and hence, will be unavailable.