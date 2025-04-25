CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match There wouldn't be many who would have both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad out of the top four for IPL 2025 but this is what has transpired and both teams will be looking to stay alive in the playoff race, as a loss on Friday could be detrimental to either of their campaigns.

It hasn't gone the way of the Chennai Super Kings or the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 edition of the IPL and both teams stare at an early elimination as they lock horns in humid Chennai on Friday, April 25. The approach came under scrutiny for the Chennai Super Kings, with it seeming more outdated than anything, as the batting ran out of steam in most of the games and regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury didn't help their cause. What were they left with? A non-performing middle-order and a 43-year-old trying his best to achieve results with the resources and make the best use out of them.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a completely different problem. Their batters were too aggressive that their one-dimensional approach of going hammer and tongs was exposed, so much so that only on a few occasions it came off, was the online times the last year's finalists won - against Rajasthan Royals while defending and against the Punjab Kings, while chasing.

Hence, Friday is essentially a contest of two teams stuck with their own approach, trying to get out of it while trying to adopt a little bit of their opposition's respective approach to sort of streamline their batting and put a bit of price on their wicket and still be able to score at a run-rate required in the modern game. The Super Kings are expected to make a couple of changes, however, Dewald Brevis may still not get a look-in while the Sunrisers might look to give Ishan Kishan a game's rest following a bizarre dismissal amid a treacherous run of form.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 43, CSK vs SRH

Ayush Mhatre, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (c), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad (vc), Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel

Probable Playing XIIs

Chennai Super Kings​: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra/Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar/Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana/Nathan Ellis, R Ashwin

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar