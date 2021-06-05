Image Source : TWITTER/CAPT_AMRINDER Milkha Singh 'stable', please don't create rumors: Kiren Rijiju

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju quashed the rumors floating over legendary former sprinter Milkha Singh's health, saying that his condition is currently stable. Singh is battling COVID-19 and is admitted to PGIMER Hospital in Chandigarh.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote, "Please don't run false news and create rumours about the legendary athlete and pride of India Milkha Singh Ji. He is stable and let's pray for his fast recovery."

Milkha Singh's family also issued a statement through a spokesperson, confirming that is health condition is stable.

"Please ignore the rumours floating around. It's false news," the spokesperson said, referring to some false social media posts which has been doing the rounds since Saturday morning.

Singh was brought to the hospital on Thursday with dipping levels of oxygen.

On Friday, he had received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring about his health.

PM Modi spoke to the former Indian athlete and expressed hope that the iconic sportsman will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics."

Singh was discharged from Fortis hospital in Mohali, where he received treatment for COVID Pneumonia, on Sunday last on the request of his family.

He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home