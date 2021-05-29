Milkha Singh stable, oxygen requirement of wife increased marginally, says hospital

Image Source : PTI Milkha Singh

Doctors treating Milkha Singh on Saturday said the condition of the legendary Indian sprinter remained stable but the oxygen requirement of his wife Nirmal Kaur rose marginally days after being admitted to a city hospital with COVID-19 infection.

Milkha and his wife, who led the Indian women's volleyball team, continued to be closely monitored by the doctors at Fortis hospital in Mohali, where they are undergoing treatment after contracting the highly contagious virus.

In its latest update about the condition of the couple, the hospital said, "Mr Milkha Singh continues to be stable, however Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh's oxygen requirement has gone up marginally. Both continue to be monitored closely."

The hospital had earlier said that they were being treated for COVID pneumonia.

While Milkha, 91, was admitted to the hospital on Monday, his 82-year-old wife got admission in the same facility on Wednesday after testing positive for the virus.

The couple's son and ace golfer, Jeev Milkha Singh, flew down to Chandigarh from Dubai on Saturday and his elder sister, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a doctor in the United States, also reached here a few days ago.

Milkha and his wife are sharing a room in the hospital.

Nirmal Kaur had earlier returned negative when Milkha's family members were tested for the virus.

Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His timing at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.