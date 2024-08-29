Thursday, August 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Major Dhyan Chand's statue unveiled by his son Ashok Kumar on occasion of National Sports Day

Major Dhyan Chand's statue unveiled by his son Ashok Kumar on occasion of National Sports Day

Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day on August 29 in India. On the occasion, his son Ashok Kumar who is also an Olympian unveiled his father's statue in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2024 12:03 IST
Natonal Sports Day
Image Source : TWITTER/SAI Major Dhyan Chand statue

Legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand's statue has been unveiled by his son Ashok Kumar in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of National Sports Day which is observed on the birth anniversary of the former. The day is celebrated as a tribute to the country's sports icons for their immense contribution to bringing laurels to the nation at the highest level.

Ashok Kumar was delighted with the opportunity to unveil the statue of his father stating that Dhyan Chand's qualities have influenced the country a lot. He also said that it is a proud moment for him that the country celebrates his father every year. "A son got the chance to unveil his father's statue. His qualities and efficiency influenced the country and its self-respect. He started a new culture of Hockey in India.

"He set new parameters as a player, soldier, citizen and father. It is a moment of pride for me. I thank the MPE department for it. The children who come here will get a new direction and inspiration," Ashok Kumar said while speaking to the ANI after unveiling the statue. 

Earlier on August 24, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, called upon the citizens of the country to participate in outdoor sports for at least an hour today. He also stated that National Sports Day highlights the importance of sports that helps us maintain a balanced and healthy life.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream is to make India a fit nation. The Fit India Movement, envisioned by him, is a programme for every citizen, and I invite you all to be part of this nationwide celebration on this year's National Sports Day," he said. Moreover, Mansukh Mandaviya also paid a floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary today on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Related Stories
National Sports Day 2023: Know unknown and interesting facts of Major Dhyan Chand

National Sports Day 2023: Know unknown and interesting facts of Major Dhyan Chand

National Sports Day 2023: List of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardees

National Sports Day 2023: List of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardees

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement