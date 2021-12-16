Thursday, December 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Messi, Ronaldo and Sachin grab top 3 spots in World's Most Admired sportspersons list

Messi, Ronaldo and Sachin grab top 3 spots in World's Most Admired sportspersons list

In the overall list, Sachin is ahead of former US president Donald Trump, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and also present India captain Virat Kohli.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Updated on: December 16, 2021 20:50 IST
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.

Highlights

  • This year's study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile list
  • Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade
  • Tendulkar has supported several initiatives in health, education, and the sports sector

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has been adjudged as the world’s 12th 'Most Admired Man', as per a survey conducted by YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm. This year's study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list.

Among sporting heroes, Tendulkar is third in the list behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the list, the iconic batter is ahead of former US president Donald Trump, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and also present India captain Virat Kohli.

Related Stories

Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade and was appointed the South Asian ambassador in 2013. Over the years, Tendulkar has supported several initiatives in health, education, and the sports sector in rural and urban areas across various states in India.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News