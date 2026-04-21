Laureus World Sports awards 2026: Check full list of winners as Carlos Alcaraz, Sabalenka bag top honours

New Delhi:

Tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka walked away with the top honours as they bagged the sportsman and sportswoman of the year awards at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2026. Celebrated French club Paris Saint-Germain clinched the team of the year title in the award ceremony at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid.

Alcaraz has stamped himself as one of the best players going around in the sport, and his rivalry with Jannik Sinner has turned the fans crazy. He has clinched seven Grand Slam titles and was brilliant last year, too, having won the French Open and the US Open titles. Alcaraz pipped the likes of Sinner, Marc Márquez and Ousmane Dembélé, among others. "To receive this recognition from people who understand sports so deeply, it makes it even more meaningful," said Alcaraz after receiving the award. "This is a night I will never forget, a moment I will keep in my heart forever."

Sabalenka won the US Open last year to clinch her fourth Major. "I’m shaking right now," she said. "It makes me feel a little bit crazy to know that my name is going to be next to those legends, those athletes that I watched, I looked up to."

PSG bags team of the year; Norris, Mcllroy take more honours

Meanwhile, the renowned French club PSG won the team of the year honour as it pipped the likes of the Indian women's team and McLaren, among others. McLaren driver Lando Norris won the Breakthrough of the Year award for his maiden F1 title win last year, while Rory McIlroy won the Comeback of the Year award.

Check full list of winners of Laureus World Sports awards 2026:

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Carlos Alcaraz

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Aryna Sabalenka

Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Paris Saint-Germain

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Lando Norris

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Rory McIlroy

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Gabriel Araújo

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Chloe Kim

Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year Award: Lamine Yamal

Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award: Toni Kroos

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Nadia Comăneci

Laureus Sport for Good Award: Fútbol Más