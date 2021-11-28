Indonesia Open 2021: Axelson crowned, local top seeded pair defend title

Sunday, November 28, 2021
     
Bali Published on: November 28, 2021 21:48 IST
File photo of Viktor Axelsen
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Viktor Axelsen

Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen is crowned at Indonesia Open after beating Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's singles final on Sunday in Bali, Indonesia.

The second-seeded Dens spent 59 minutes on the court to top the unseeded black horse in three games, 21-13, 9-21, 21-13, consolidating his confidence ahead of the BWF World Tour Finals kicking off in three days.

Loh made history despite the defeat, becoming the first Singaporean player to play the final of the event.

Local favourite and top-seeded Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo defended their title after a convincing win against unseeded

Japanese duo Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in two games, 21-14, 21-18, in 38 minutes with the support of local fans at Bali International Convention Centre. 

