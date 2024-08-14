Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
  5. Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf says Olympics fulfilled all objectives in Paris 2024 | Exclusive

India concluded its Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with one silver and five bronze medals and finished 71st in the medal table. Jawed Ashraf, the Indian ambassador to France, talked about the 33rd Summer Games in an exclusive chat with India TV.

Reported By : Samip Rajguru Written By : Sumeet Kavthale
New Delhi
Updated on: August 14, 2024 16:58 IST
Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf on Paris Olympics 2024a
Image Source : INDIA TV Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf on Paris Olympics 2024a

India ended its Paris Olympics 2024 campaign without a gold and finished below expectations in the medal table. With just one silver and five bronze medals, many termed it a disappointing campaign after setting a new high of seven medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, the campaign saw youngsters Aman Sehrawat, Manu Bhaker, Lakshya Sen, Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh making an impact with their performances in Paris. Baker claimed two medals in shooting while the gold-hopeful Neeraj Chopra bagged India's only silver.

It was a memorable and eventful campaign for India as they witnessed the contingent missing out on medals on six occasions and ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat being disqualified hours before her final bout for a gold medal. 

Talking exclusively to India TV about the 33rd Summer Games, Jawed Ashraf, the Indian ambassador to France, explained how the Paris Olympics met their objectives. Ashraf revealed that he experienced spectators in Paris cheering for all athletes regardless of their nations and that was the best experience for him.

Ashraf added that the tournament was a big success as it initially faced some risks, security and weather challenges. He said that Paris fulfilled its objective to bring all people together, remove boundaries and unite people for a peaceful world to stand together. 

"I was lucky to experience the Olympic Games in Paris as it was a unique tournament," Jawed Ashraf told India TV sports editor Samip Rajguru. "The whole world is praising this edition for a big success as it faced many challenges like security concerns, logistics issues and weather forecasts.

"Taking about athletes, many broke records with their performances and entertained fans. The whole world was settled here to witness them. The biggest talking point was the fans were supporting all athletes regardless of their nationality. The Olympics fulfilled its objective - to remove boundaries, to unite people, a fair competition and to build a peaceful world to stand together in Paris."

