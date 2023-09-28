India TV Sports Wrap on September 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER PV Sindhu and an Indian shooting team

India TV Sports Wrap on September 28: The Men's 10m air pistol team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal bagged 6th Gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian trio outclassed the Chinese team to take the yellow metal. Roshibina Devi takes a Silver medal after losing in the 60 kg Wushu final. Meanwhile, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has made a claim on the team combination for the ICC World Cup 2023. Here are all the top 10 trending sports stories on September 28.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Men's 10m air pistol team guides India to 6th Gold medal in Asian Games

The men's team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal bagged 6th Gold medal for India in 10m air pistol

Roshibina Devi settles for silver in wushu women's 60 kg category

India's Roshibina Devi clinched a Silver medal for India after losing the Wushu 60 kg final

Shakib Al Hasan reveals Champions Trophy 2025 set to be his last dance

Shakib Al Hasan provided a retirement timeline ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma is very clear on team combination ahead of the World Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma has claimed that the BCCI think tank is very clear of the team combination for the World Cup

Indian women's badminton team moves into quarters with thumping win over Mongolia

The women's badminton team defeated Mongolia 3-0 to storm into the quarterfinal of the event

ICC World Cup warm-up games to be kicked off from Friday

Before the ICC World Cup 2023, the warm-up games are set to be kicked off on Friday, September 29

Manchester City knocked out of English League Cup following 0-1 loss to Newcastle

Manchester City lost to Newcastle 0-1 and are knocked out of the English League Cup

Lindsay Davenport to lead US for the Billie Jean King Cup

Team USA will be led by Lindsay Davenport at the Billie Jean King Cup

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka found not guilty of rape

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been acquitted of sexual assault charges

Inter Milan's winning streak ends with 1-2 loss to Sassuolo

Inter Milan suffered a 1-2 loss to Sassuolo as their winning streak comes to an end at the Serie A

Latest Sports News