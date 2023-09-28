India TV Sports Wrap on September 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on September 28: The Men's 10m air pistol team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal bagged 6th Gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian trio outclassed the Chinese team to take the yellow metal. Roshibina Devi takes a Silver medal after losing in the 60 kg Wushu final. Meanwhile, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has made a claim on the team combination for the ICC World Cup 2023. Here are all the top 10 trending sports stories on September 28.
Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
The men's team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal bagged 6th Gold medal for India in 10m air pistol
India's Roshibina Devi clinched a Silver medal for India after losing the Wushu 60 kg final
Shakib Al Hasan provided a retirement timeline ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023
India captain Rohit Sharma has claimed that the BCCI think tank is very clear of the team combination for the World Cup
The women's badminton team defeated Mongolia 3-0 to storm into the quarterfinal of the event
Before the ICC World Cup 2023, the warm-up games are set to be kicked off on Friday, September 29
Manchester City lost to Newcastle 0-1 and are knocked out of the English League Cup
Team USA will be led by Lindsay Davenport at the Billie Jean King Cup
Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been acquitted of sexual assault charges
Inter Milan suffered a 1-2 loss to Sassuolo as their winning streak comes to an end at the Serie A