India TV Sports Wrap on July 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Indian women's team suffered a close 12-run loss to South Africa in a high-scoring thriller in the first T20I while Portugal exited Euro 2024 after 5-3 defeat to France in the penalty shootout in the quarters

Indian women's team suffered a close 12-run loss to South Africa in a high-scoring thriller in the first T20I of the three-match series in Chennai while chasing a huge target of 190 runs. The 96-run partnership between Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp was ultimately the difference between the two sides. On the other hand, Portugal exited Euro 2024 after a 5-3 defeat to France in the penalty shootout in the quarter-finals. Spain qualified for the semis from the first quarter-final after beating Germany. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

South Africa get their first win of India tour, take a 1-0 lead in T20 series

South Africa's terrific show with the bat helped them get their first win on the ongoing tour of India after losing the ODI series 0-3 and the one-off Test. Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp starred with the bat for the Proteas women's team to help their side get to a strong score of 189, which was enough in the end.

India's young brigade kicks off its journey in T20Is against Zimbabwe

The young Indian team led by Shubman Gill will kick off its journey in T20Is as they take on Zimbabwe in a five-match T20 series. With the seniors bidding the format adieu, the youngsters will have the responsibility to take the T20 team forward.

Shubman Gill confirms top-order for first few matches

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, two childhood friends and players for Punjab, will be opening the innings in the first T20I against Zimbabwe on Saturday, July with Ruturaj Gaikwad set to follow at No 3.

Portugal suffer heartbreaking exit in Euro 2024; Ronaldo, Pepe get inconsolable

France beat Portugal in a thrilling Euro 2024 quarter-final that was decided in the penalty shootout as the Blues prevailed 5-3. Pepe and Ronaldo played their final Euro Cup clash after Portugal bowed out. Spain beat Germany in the other quarter-final.

Mohammed Siraj gets champions' welcome at home in Hyderabad

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj got a hero's welcome at home in Hyderabad with streets packed as fans gathered to celebrate his arrival with song and dance.

Krunal Pandya pens emotional letter for his brother Hardik

Senior all-rounder Krunal Pandya penned an emotional note for his brother Hardik, a T20 World Cup champion, for the year he has had. Krunal said that Hardik didn't deserve what he went through in those last six months and that playing for India and winning the World Cup is the pinnacle of his cricketing journey.

Rajeev Shukla responds to Aaditya Thackeray's 'World Cup final should have been in Mumbai' remark

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has responded to Maharashtra MLA Aaditya Thackeray's remark of Mumbai hosting the World Cup final possibly taking a dig at the lukewarm audience response in Ahmedabad last year. Shukla said that Mumbai is and will always be iconic but just one city can't be hosting all the finals and the stadium capacity has to be kept in mind as well.

Raducanu, Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Sinner all qualify for Last 16

Emma Raducanu edged Maria Sakkari to move to Round of 16 in women's singles in Wimbledon 2024. Coco Gauff was too strong for Sonay Kartal to advance as well while Jannic Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz too won their respective matches to move ahead of the final 16. Alcaraz was pushed to his limit by Frances Tiafoe but he eventually prevailed to keep his title defence on track.

England up against Switzerland, the Netherlands to take on Turkiye