India TV Sports Wrap on August 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Image Source : GETTY/AP Joe Root smashed his 33rd Test century on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka while India's armless para-archer Sheetal Devi set a new world record while finishing second in qualification event at Paralympics

Former England captain Joe Root smashed his 33rd Test century on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Thursday, August 29 as the hosts amassed 358 runs with three wickets still left. Gus Atkinson is unbeaten on 74 and England will hope that he lifts them up to 400. On the other hand, India's armless para-archer Sheetal Devi set a new world record only to see it broken a few minutes later as she finished second in her qualification event in compound archery at the Paralympics in Paris with 703 points out of 720. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

England score 358/7 on Day 1 of the Lord's Test against Sri Lanka; Root, Atkinson star

England after losing the toss were in a bit of a bother at 216/6 but Joe Root and Gus Atkinson with a 92-run stand pegged Sri Lanka back and the hosts took the driver's seat. Atkinson is still unbeaten on 74 and and would hope to take England to 400 on the second day.

Joe Root smashes 33rd Test ton, equals Sir Alastair Cook

Joe Root smashed his 33rd Test century as he equalled the England record for most hundreds in the form. Sir Alastair Cook also has 33 centuries to his name. This was also Root's joint-highest sixth Test century at Lord's as he equalled the likes of Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan.

Sheetal Devi achieves new world record, finishes second in qualification event

India's armless archer Sheetal Devi set a new world record in the ranking round with 703 points to her name, only to be broken by Turkiye's Oznur Girdi, who earned 704 points. Sheetal Devi finished second in the qualification event in compound archery at the Paris Paralympics and made it to the Round of 16.

Pakistan aim to level the series against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

Pakistan will aim to level the two-match Test series against Bangladesh after losing the opening game in Rawalpindi. Pakistan not only lost the match but also suffered a six-point deduction due to slow over-rate which meant that every Test is now a must-win for them to have a shot at qualifying for the WTC final.

Barbados Royals defend Women's CPL title, beat TKR by four wickets

Barbados Royals became the first team to win multiple Women's CPL titles as they went back-to-back, beating the Trinbago Knight Riders in the final by four wickets. Aaliyah Alleyne starred with the ball taking four wickets as the Royals restricted TKR to just a 93-run score in the final.

Sophie Devine to step down as New Zealand captain after T20 World Cup

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine confirmed that she will step away from T20I captaincy of New Zealand after the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE but wasn't ready to give up the role in the ODIs just yet.

Barinder Sran announces retirement from professional cricket

Former India pacer Barinder Sran, who played six ODIs and two T20Is for the country after making his debut in 2016 under MS Dhoni, has announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket.

Avani Lekhara to begin her campaign; two medal events scheduled for India on Day 2 of Paralympics

India's para-shooter Avani Lekhara will begin her campaign in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification alongside Mona Agarwal while two medal events are scheduled for India for Day 2. Karam Jyoti and Sakshi Kasana in women's discuss throw F55 final and Preethi Pal in women's 100m-T35 final.

UEFA Champions League draw confirmed, Real Madrid to face Liverpool in new-look tournament

36 teams will play eight matches against eight different teams in a new-look UEFA Champions League with no groups this time around. Holders Real Madrid will face Liverpool away and host Borussia Dortmund in a repeat of last season’s final and will also play AC Milan at home and will go to Atalanta.

Osaka exits; Swiatek, Bopanna-Ebden advance