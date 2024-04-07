India TV Sports Wrap on April 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

Lionel Messi scored on his return to secure a tie for Inter Miami in their Major League Soccer (MLS) game against Colorado Rapids. On the other hand, the 17th season of the IPL will witness a doubleheader on Sunday as Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be in action. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan beat RCB by six wickets in the 19th match of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals race to top of IPL 2024 points table

Rajasthan Royals are the No. 1 side on the IPL 2024 points table.

Jos Buttler equals KL Rahul's rare IPL feat following match-winning century against RCB

Jos Buttler has now equalled KL Rahul and has become only the second player to score a century in his 100th IPL game.

Mumbai Indians to face Delhi Capitals at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians will be up against Delhi in the 20th match of IPL 2024 on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants to lock horns with Gujarat Titans

LSG will host Titans in the 21st game of IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami secure draw against Colorado Rapids

Messi scored a goal to help Inter Miami secure a draw against Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer.

Athletic Bilbao beats Mallorca to win Copa del Rey

Athletic Bilbao defeated Mallorca on penalties to win the Copa del Rey.

Virat Kohli achieves undesired record following RCB's third-consecutive loss in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli has become the first player to register three centuries in losing causes in the IPL.

Kylian Mbappé helps Paris Saint-Germain play out draw against Clermont Foot

Kylian Mbappé scored a goal to help PSG finish their Ligue 1 clash against Clermont Foot in a stalemate 1-1.

Indian men's hockey team loses 1st Test to Australia