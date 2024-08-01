India's schedule for August 1 at Paris Olympics - Check out medal events, Swapnil Kusale among key contenders

Follow us on Image Source : AP Swapnil Kusale will be taking part in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final while PV Sindhu will be playing her Round of 16 match in women's singles match

It was largely a positive day for the Indian contingent with the likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Sreeja Akula and Deepika Kumari advancing to the next stage of their respective events on Wednesday, July 31 while Swapnil Kusale scripted history by making it to the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final, a first male athlete from his country to do the same in the event. Sreeja Akula is set to face Yinsha Sun of China, the World No 1 in Round of 16 match while Nishant Dev will compete in his Round of 16 boxinmg encounter in the remaining events of Day 5 for India.

Manika Batra (women's singles table tennis) and Tarundeep Rai (men's recurve archery individual) failed to advance in the two blips India had on Day 5 but Day 6 promises to be an exciting one with three medal events and the likes of PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, PV Sindhu in action.

Take a look at India's full schedule for August 1-

Athletics

11 AM IST - Men's Racewalking Final - Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akash Singh, Vikash Singh (Medal event)

12:50 PM IST - Women's Racewalking Final - Priyanka Goswami (Medal event)

Badminton

1:10 PM IST - Lakshya Sen to take on HS Prannoy in Round of 16 match

4:30 PM IST onwards - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in men's doubles quarter-finals

10 PM onwards - PV Sindhu in women's singles round of 16 match

Golf

12:30 PM IST - Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma in men's individual round 1

Shooting

1 PM IST - Swapnil Kusale in men's 50m rifle in 3 positions final (Medal event)

3:30 PM IST - Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil in women's 50m 3 positions qualifications

Hockey

1:30 PM IST - India vs Belgium in men's Pool B match

Boxing

2:30 PM IST - Nikhat Zareen vs China's Wu Yu in women's 50kg round of 16 match

Archery

2:31 PM IST - Pravin Jadhav vs China's Kai Wenchao in men's round of 16 match

Sailing

3:45 PM IST - Vishnu Saravanan in men's dinghy race 1 and 2

7:05 PM IST - Nethra Kumanan in women's dinghy race 3 and 4