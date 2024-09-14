Saturday, September 14, 2024
     
  5. India defeat Pakistan 2-1 in Asian Champions Trophy to keep eight-year-old unbeaten run intact

India keep their eight-year-old unbeaten run intact against Pakistan. The Men in Blue defeated the Green Shorts 2-1 in their final league stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2024 15:09 IST
Indian hockey team.
Image Source : GETTY Indian hockey team.

India edged past Pakistan in their fifth league stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 to keep their eight-year-long unbeaten run against the Green Shirts intact. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to take India home 2-1 against the Ammad Butt-led side. With this win, India end the league stage of the tournament with wins in all of their five games.

India have not lost to Pakistan since the 2016 South Asian Games final with this being their 15th win over the Green Shirts in 17 outings since then. The rest two have been drawn games.

More to follow...

