India defeat Pakistan 2-1 in Asian Champions Trophy to keep eight-year-old unbeaten run intact

India edged past Pakistan in their fifth league stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 to keep their eight-year-long unbeaten run against the Green Shirts intact. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to take India home 2-1 against the Ammad Butt-led side. With this win, India end the league stage of the tournament with wins in all of their five games.

India have not lost to Pakistan since the 2016 South Asian Games final with this being their 15th win over the Green Shirts in 17 outings since then. The rest two have been drawn games.

