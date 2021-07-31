India at Tokyo Olympics Day 8 LIVE Updates: Golfers resume action in men's individual stroke play round 2

Follow us on Image Source : AP India at Tokyo Olympics Day 8 LIVE Updates

India at Tokyo Olympics Day 8 LIVE Updates: Golfers resume action

: Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane resume action in men's individual strokeplay in round 2. Lahiri, 4-under on first day, was one of the 16 golfers who were yet to finish their rounds and was tied 20th at the time of suspension of play on Friday. Udayan Mane (69) shot 2-under 69 with the help of three birdies on the back nine after being 1-over for the front nine. He is Tied-57th.

04:15 AM: A very good morning to all our readers. Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Day 8 of India's action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) provided the spark that India's Olympic campaign desperately needed with a medal-clinching quarterfinal win, while ace shuttler P V Sindhu re-asserted her status as one of the greats of the sport as the country's athletes enjoyed a largely successful day 7 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On to the disappointments then and after two days of some great results, archery was heartbreak on the day. There was little to celebrate in athletics as well.

On Saturday, world number one boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) will open his campaign in the Olympics, while woman pugilist Pooja Rani (75kg) will fight for a place in the medal rounds. But the focus will be on shuttler PV Sindhu as she takes on Tai Tzu Ying in the semis for a place in her second consecutive Olympic final, and India's lone hope in archery, Atanu Das, when he vies for a place in the semis. Here's all you can expect from the Indian contingent on Saturday, July 31.