India at Tokyo Olympics Day 9 LIVE Updates: Follow live action from events on August 1

Image Source : AP India at Tokyo Olympics Day 9 LIVE Updates: Golfers Udayan Mane and Anirban Lahiri

India at Tokyo Olympics Day 9 LIVE Updates:

Udayan Mane resumes action in men's individual strokeplay in round 4. Mane on the previous day carded a 70 for a share of 55th place on 2-over 215. Round 3 was completed with a split start from first and 10th tees.

4:00 AM: A gloomy Day 8 saw India's badminton ace PV Sindhu losing in the semi-final and boxer Pooja Rani missing out on the bronze. While Sindhu was outclassed by Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying, Rani lost her quarterfinal bout in women's middleweight category to second seed and 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist, Li Qian. Amit Panghal was also handed a stunning 1-4 loss by Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez.

Stars of the day were undoubtedly the women's hockey team and Kamalpreet Kaur. Rani Rampal's side defeated South Africa 4-3 and eventually progressed into the quarters. Kaur also produced one of the best performances by an Indian track and field athlete at the Games.

India's very little action on Day 9 will be headed by Sindhu, who will play her bronze-medal match to clinch her second Olympics honour. Sindhu faces China's He Bing Jiao, an opponent who has beaten the Indian nine times so far in 15 meetings. With eyes on a medal, Satish Kumar will also face Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the quarter-final. Indian men's hockey team, who are vying for a semi-final berth in the quadrennial event after a hiatus of 41 years, will meet Great Britain in the quarterfinals. Here's all you can expect from the Indian contingent on Sunday, August 1.