India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 9: Full schedule of events for August 1

After a couple of shock exits and PV Sindhu's defeat, the Indian contingent will look hope to see better results on the ninth day of the Tokyo Olympics. In a thoroughly disappointing Saturday for Indian boxing, Amit Panghal and Pooja Rani bowed out of the Tokyo showpiece after suffering defeats in round-of-16 and quarter-final respectively.

Indian shooters Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to make the finals of the women's 50m rifle while Atanu Das lost a tight last 16 clash to Rio Olympics silver medallist Takahuru Furukawa. Kamalpreet Kaur and the Indian women's hockey team put a smile on fans with their progression.

Sindhu, India's biggest medal hope, also slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals. The Indian badminton ace, however, will look to secure bronze on Sunday as she faces China's He Bing Jiao, an opponent who has beaten the Indian nine times so far in 15 meetings.

Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will also be in action, and the Indian men's hockey team will meet Great Britain in the quarterfinals. With eyes on a medal, Satish Kumar will take on Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the quarter-final.

Following is India's schedule on the ninth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Golf:

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00am IST.

Equestrian:

Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15am IST

Boxing:

Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36am IST

Badminton:

P V Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women's singles bronze medal play-off match: 5pm IST

Hockey: